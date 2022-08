Blameless, but I’m still being charged for a £60 hire car PCN

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "TheGuardian"

I’ve appealed against the penalty charge notice but Enterprise has deducted a fee from my accountMy insurer recently provided me with a hire car from Enterprise after an accident. I soon received a £60 penalty charge notice (PCN) for driving in a bus lane in Aberdeen. Not only can I prove I wasn’t in Scotland, the photo on the PCN shows a completely different car. I’ve appealed against the fine, but Enterprise has already deducted a £35 administration fee for providing Aberdeen council with my details. The local branch can’t help, there’s no phone number for contesting the fee, and my email hasn’t been answered.FF, Stoke-on-Trent, West MidlandsIt doesn’t require a forensic mind to detect that you are blameless. The car pictured on the PCN is white. The car you hired was black. Aberdeen council has now admitted to me that it made an error in noting the registration. Enterprise refunded the fee after I contacted its press office. It says: “Where there is an alleged traffic violation we rely on the information being passed to us by the relevant authority being correct. Details received from the council gave the registration of the vehicle which the customer had hired.” Continue reading...