|
27.01.2021 16:40:00
Blauer Manufacturing Achieves NFPA 1994 Class 1 Certification of Its Multi-Threat Ensemble with the New 3M™ Scott™ Vision C5 Facepiece with E-Z Flo C5 Regulator and 3M™ Scott™ Air-Pak™ X3 Pro SCBA
BOSTON, Jan. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Blauer Manufacturing announced today that it has successfully passed NFPA 1994 Class 1 certification testing of the 3M™ Scott™ Air-Pak™ X3 Pro SCBA and new Vision C5 facepiece with its Multi-Threat HAZMAT-protective ensemble.PPE/Covid/HAZMAT: Firefighters gain increased protection through Class 1 certification of new suit/facemask tech
Safety Equipment Institute (SEI), a private, non-profit organization based in Virginia that administers non-governmental, 3rd party certifications to national safety standards, issued the Class 1 certification after completing system level testing of the Air-Pak™ X3 Pro SCBA and Vision C5 facepiece with Blauer's popular Multi-Threat ensemble.
According to Tom Ames, Blauer's Vice President of Marketing & Business Development, "Blauer supports fire departments and HAZMAT technicians around the country with its Multi-Threat ensemble, which is used in a Level A or Level B capacity for response involving high concentrations of hazardous chemicals. Many of these users operate on 3M's AV-3000 Series facepiece and are planning or considering the transition to the new Air-Pak™ X3 Pro SCBA and Vision C5 facepiece. By adding the Air-Pak™ X3 Pro SCBA and new Vision C5 facepiece to our Class 1 Multi-Threat certification, Blauer is ensuring that these users are able to integrate these two industry-leading systems with confidence in the level of protection they receive when they need it most."
Please visit https://www.seinet.org/search.htm#query=blauer§ion=hiddenfire_ and_emergency_services,hidden-hazmat_fire_and_emergency_services,hidden-155-0,hidden-155_12-0 to view the Class 1 certifications of Blauer's Multi-Threat models.
About Blauer® Manufacturing Company
Blauer Manufacturing Company, Inc. is a leading producer of certified PPE used by public safety, defense, and government agencies in the Americas and select European, Asian, and Middle-East countries. Blauer was incorporated in 1936 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.
https://www.blauer.com/chembio
About 3M™ Scott™ Fire & Safety
3M offers a comprehensive, diverse portfolio of personal protective equipment solutions including 3M Scott SCBA, handheld and hands-free thermal imagers, voice communication devices and firefighter accountability solutions. Most notably the Air-Pak™ SCBA is used by firefighters, military, civil defense and industrial workers around the world.
https://www.3mscott.com
Media Contact:
Tom Ames
800-225-6715 x 245
tames@blauer.com
www.blauer.com
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/blauer-manufacturing-achieves-nfpa-1994-class-1-certification-of-its-multi-threat-ensemble-with-the-new-3m-scott-vision-c5-facepiece-with-e-z-flo-c5-regulator-and-3m-scott-air-pak-x3-pro-scba-301216402.html
SOURCE Blauer Manufacturing Co Inc
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerWall Street im Minus -- ATX und DAX sacken ab -- Asiens Märkte letztlich überwiegend etwas stärker
Der heimische und der deutsche Leitindex fallen am Mittwoch weit zurück. Die Wall Street präsentiert sich mit roten Vorzeichen. Die Märkte in Fernost konnten zur Wochenmitte vorwiegend etwas zulegen.