Blavity Inc. Announces the Expansion of AfroTech Executive with A Five-City Series

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Blavity Inc., the diversified digital media company behind AfroTech, 21Ninety, Travel Noire, Shadow and Act, and Blavity News, announced the lineup for AfroTech Executive Miami taking place on Thursday, February 24, 2022 at the Faena Forum. Notable speakers include Co-Founder of Reign Ventures Capital Monique Idlett, General Partner at A16z Chris Lyons, Founder of CREATESAFE Daouda Leonard, and more.

This event is an extension of the well-known AfroTech Conference: the largest tech conference in the world for Black innovators and founders. AfroTech Executive will bring together corporate decision-makers and industry leaders for a full day of programming aimed at elevating your company's growth. This exclusive in-person experience will feature executive conversations and intimate networking opportunities to connect industry leaders and rising professionals in the Black tech community.

"We're excited to continue offering exclusive networking, mentoring, and educational opportunities in this space. As the premiere destination for the Black tech and startup community, it's important for AfroTech to host these conversations and celebrate the Black community's revolutionary accomplishments," said Morgan DeBaun, Founder of AfroTech and CEO of Blavity Inc. "With the overwhelming support of last year's AfroTech Executive Los Angeles, we wanted to take our programming a step further by expanding one of the biggest executive events of the year to five cities across the country, including Miami, New York, Washington DC, The Bay, and then back to Los Angeles."

ABOUT BLAVITY INC.

Blavity Inc. is a technology and news media company, founded in 2014 around a simple idea: enable Black millennials to tell their own stories. Today, we are home to the largest network of platforms and lifestyle brands serving Black millennials & gen-z through original content, video and unique experiences. The company has grown into a market leader for Black media, reaching over 100 million millennials per month through our growing brand portfolio which includes: Blavity News, 21Ninety, AfroTech, Travel Noire, Shadow & Act, and Blavity TV.

Journalists interested in covering the event may apply for credentials here . Please note, an application does not guarantee entry.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/blavity-inc-announces-the-expansion-of-afrotech-executive-with-a-five-city-series-301484362.html

SOURCE Blavity Inc.