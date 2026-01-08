Bleichroeder Acquisition Corp. II Prices $250 Mln IPO

(RTTNews) - Bleichroeder Acquisition Corp. II announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 25 million units, raising $250 million. The units are expected to be listed on The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC and will begin trading on January 8, 2026, under the ticker symbol BBCQU.

Each unit consists of one Class A ordinary share and one-third of one redeemable warrant. Each whole warrant entitles the holder to purchase one Class A ordinary share at a price of $11.50 per share. Once the securities constituting the units begin separate trading, the Class A ordinary shares and warrants are expected to be listed on Nasdaq under the symbols BBCQ and BBCQW, respectively.

The offering is expected to close on January 9, 2026, subject to customary closing conditions. The company has also granted the underwriters a 45-day option to purchase up to an additional 3.75 million units at the initial public offering price to cover over-allotments, if any.

Bleichroeder Acquisition Corp. II is a blank check company formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses.