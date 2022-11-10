10.11.2022 22:13:38

Blend Labs, Inc Q3 Loss Increases, misses estimates

(RTTNews) - Blend Labs, Inc (..) announced Loss for its third quarter that increased from the same period last year and missed the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled -$133.97 million, or -$0.57 per share. This compares with -$76.93 million, or -$0.38 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, Blend Labs, Inc reported adjusted earnings of -$42.76 million or -$0.91 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn -$0.17 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 38.2% to $55.35 million from $89.57 million last year.

Blend Labs, Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): -$133.97 Mln. vs. -$76.93 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): -$0.57 vs. -$0.38 last year. -Analyst Estimate: -$0.17 -Revenue (Q3): $55.35 Mln vs. $89.57 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Full year revenue guidance: $235 - $240 Mln

