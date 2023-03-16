16.03.2023 21:18:23

Blend Labs, Inc Q4 Loss Increases, misses estimates

(RTTNews) - Blend Labs, Inc (..) revealed Loss for its fourth quarter that increased from last year and missed the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at -$82.71 million, or -$0.35 per share. This compares with -$73.12 million, or -$0.32 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, Blend Labs, Inc reported adjusted earnings of -$49.30 million or -$0.21 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn -$0.16 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 47.2% to $42.79 million from $80.99 million last year.

Blend Labs, Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): -$82.71 Mln. vs. -$73.12 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): -$0.35 vs. -$0.32 last year. -Analyst Estimate: -$0.16 -Revenue (Q4): $42.79 Mln vs. $80.99 Mln last year.

