Blink Charging CEO Brendan Jones To Retire, Michael Battaglia To Succeed; Stock Down

(RTTNews) - Blink Charging Co. (BLNK), Wednesday announced that the company's President and Chief Executive Officer Brendan Jones will retire from the position on January 31, 2025.

Following the retirement, Chief Operating Officer Michael Battaglia will succeed to the position from February 1, 2025.

Prior to joining Blink, Battaglia served senior roles at JD Power, SmartDisk, and Toyota Motor Sales.

Currently, Blink Charging's stock is moving down 6.35 percent, to $1.87 on the Nasdaq.