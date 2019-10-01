Blink Fitness empowers its members to work out anytime, anywhere with their enhanced mobile app

NEW YORK, Oct. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Blink Fitness is switching things up. Beginning this fall, the premium and affordable gym will introduce its fall campaign along with the enhanced Blink App. The newest version of the app will continue to curate a personalized feed, pulling from 1200+ pieces of content, including healthy recipes and guided meditations. Members can work out anytime, anywhere by streaming workouts from dozens of popular partners, such as Aaptiv and Daily Burn. Additionally, members can now take full advantage of their benefits at any time with added utilities like the ability to book a training session.

Since its inception, Blink has celebrated body positivity and diversity while rejecting the one-size-fits-all gym landscape. This mentality inspired the strategy behind the fall campaign, which features real Blink members, affectionately dubbed #MembersNotModels. See the fall campaign video here . "Blink continues to redefine what it means to be a gym," says CEO Todd Magazine. "We listened to our members and innovated in order to provide an app with a wide range of content, including workouts for all fitness IQs. We want to extend member benefits beyond gym walls."

This September Blink celebrated Self-Improvement Month, where each week members were encouraged to take time to focus on themselves and find small ways to exercise better, eat better, and exhale better. Blink maintains personal connections by reposting, interacting with, and retelling member stories on social channels and continues to work to improve its members' lives through technology and inclusivity.

The Blink App is available for Blink Fitness members on Apple's App Store and Google Play

About Blink Fitness

Through its revolutionary philosophy of Mood Above Muscle®, Blink Fitness—a premium and affordable fitness brand—celebrates the positive feelings exercise elicits, along with the physical benefits. Blink has 140 locations open or in development throughout New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Michigan, California, Illinois, Florida, Virginia, Massachusetts and Texas. Blink has been ranked on the Inc. 5000 list three times, was recognized as one of the top health clubs by Club Industry and selected as the best budget chain by Men's Health.

Blink Fitness has franchise opportunities available nationwide with a focus on the following markets: Charlotte, Dallas-Fort Worth and Las Vegas. For more information about Blink, visit blinkfitness.com.

