Blinktbi Accelerates Expansion of EyeStat Platform Technology With Appointment of Jeff Riley as Chief Executive Officer

CHARLESTON, S.C., Aug. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Blinktbi, Inc., a medical device company pioneering blink reflex technology intended to promptly test for and identify a variety of neurological states and conditions[VP1] , today announced the appointment of Jeff Riley as Chief Executive Officer and to the company's Board of Directors, effective immediately. Dr. Doug Carnes, blinktbi's founding CEO, will remain as Chief Operating Officer and continue to serve as a Member of the Board of Directors.

To date, blinktbi has successfully delivered proof-of-concept data for its groundbreaking technology, EyeStat, which received FDA-clearance to measure and assess the mechanically-induced blink reflex. The initial application of EyeStat is intended to promptly and objectively test for and identify abnormal blink patterns associated with traumatic brain injury (TBI), such as concussion. Looking ahead, the company plans to expand upon its foundational research and evaluate EyeStat's ability to potentially diagnose and monitor neurological states and conditions, including early-onset central nervous system (CNS) diseases. The company believes EyeStat may also have a role in evaluating clinical-stage therapeutics being developed to treat neurological conditions and diseases, such as Parkinson's and Alzheimer's disease.

"Blinktbi is on the forefront of one of the most exciting and disruptive technologies capable of detecting changes in the trigeminal nerve and the way certain neurological disorders are diagnosed, monitored and treated," said Jeff Riley, blinktbi's incoming Chief Executive Officer. "The company has a solid infrastructure in place with a compelling vision, great people and innovative FDA-cleared technology supported by foundational research. I am excited to lead blinktbi into the next stage of development, which includes building a strong clinical component to support expansion into new markets and clinical applications."



Mr. Riley has more than 25 years of leadership experience in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries. He brings to blinktbi extensive business development and capital markets experience, including negotiating numerous worldwide strategic corporate alliances, establishing joint ventures, and raising more than $1.5 billion in venture, equity and debt financings in support of corporate and product development projects. Mr. Riley's healthcare and biotechnology experience includes leadership positions with SmithKline Beecham, Pfizer, Quest Diagnostics, Xenome, Ontogen and most recently as CEO, President and Director of Synthetic Biologics. Mr. Riley has served on numerous Boards of Directors in the U.S., Europe and Australia.

"As we align our proprietary EyeStat technology platform with an expanded clinical focus, Jeff's proven leadership, focused vision, and ability to bring the right people together make him the ideal person to lead our company during this transition," said Dr. Doug Carnes, blinktbi's co-founder and former Chief Executive Officer. "Jeff's considerable clinical and corporate development experience will be instrumental in shaping blinktbi for its next chapter of product innovation and growth. I'm excited to be staying on as Chief Operations Officer and look forward to working with Jeff and the blinktbi team to advance our shared vision for the future of our company."

Blinktbi, Inc. is a medical device company pioneering blink reflex technology intended to promptly test for and identify a variety of neurological states and conditions. EyeStat is the world's first FDA-cleared medical device indicated for the assessment of the blink reflex, a component of the startle response. A technological marvel that is part equipment, part software, EyeStat provides 100% objective quantitative data in less than one minute. EyeStat captures a subject's baseline blink reflex and subsequent scans can be used, if warranted, by clinicians to evaluate and assess for abnormalities of the blink reflex. Blinktbi continues to research and apply its technology to several neurological states and conditions, such as traumatic brain injury (TBI), Parkinson's disease and Alzheimer's disease, [JM6] and the effect that each condition has on the blink reflex.

