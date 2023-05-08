BLISS BIOPHARMACEUTICAL ENTERS INTO A CLINICAL TRIAL COLLABORATION AGREEMENT WITH AN OPTION OF STRATEGIC COLLABORATION WITH EISAI FOR BB-1701

HANGZHOU, China, May 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Bliss Biopharmaceutical (Hangzhou) Co., Ltd, ("BlissBio") a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing differentiated antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) therapeutics, announced a clinical trial collaboration agreement with option for strategic collaboration with Eisai Co., Ltd. ("Eisai"), for BB-1701, eribulin-payload based ADC directed against Human Epidermal Growth Factor Receptor 2 (HER2) for the treatment of cancers.

This collaboration with Eisai is an important advancement in BlissBio's corporate development plan to further develop BB-1701 globally and help advance BB-1701 toward late stage of development. BB-1701 is currently in Phase I/II studies in the US and China with over one hundred patients dosed in various types of cancers.

Under the terms of the agreement, BlissBio will receive upfront and milestone payments, and BlissBio and Eisai will conduct co-development activities related to BB-1701 through an option period. Upon Eisai's exercise of its option to enter into a strategic collaboration license of BB-1701, BlissBio will receive an option exercise payment and be eligible for development and commercial milestone payments up to an aggregate of $2 billion, as well as royalties on sales. Upon the exercise of the option, Eisai will receive worldwide (excluding Greater China) rights to develop and commercialize BB-1701.

"This clinical collaboration with Eisai, one of a leading Japanese pharmaceutical company with strong oncology R&D capability worldwide, is a significant accomplishment for BlissBio, as it allows us to further develop this promising compound, BB-1701", stated Dr. Ziping Wei, Chief Executive Officer of BlissBio. "Through this important partnership we will commit to working with Eisai to advance the development of BB-1701 for the benefit of patients worldwide."

About BB-1701

BB-1701 is an innovative ADC developed by BlissBio consisting of anti-HER2 antibody and eribulin. It is designed to provide a safer and more effective treatment regimen for patients with locally advanced/metastatic HER2 expressing solid tumors and expected to have multiple market prospects for application in various tumor indications. BB-1701 has unique mechanism of action (MOA) including potent bystander effect and immunogenic cell death (ICD) activity. BB-1701 is conducting Phase I/II international clinical trials both in China and US.

About Bliss Biopharmaceutical (Hangzhou) Co., Ltd

Bliss Biopharmaceutical (Hangzhou) Co., Ltd. ("BlissBio"), is a clinical-stage biotech company dedicated on discovery, development and commercialization of anti-tumor biotherapeutics, founded by pharmaceutical veterans in 2017 in Qiantang Area, Hangzhou, Zhejiang province. BlissBio has established a unique and patented technical platform, a rich ADC-focusing pipeline, and GMP manufacture capability that could support antibody and ADC production for both clinical development and early commercialization. BlissBio has been nominated as a national high-tech biopharmaceutical enterprise in China. With "Together, We Improve Human Health" as the core value, through international and domestic collaborations, BlissBio will continue to focus on innovative drugs to address unmet medical needs.

For more information please visit https://www.blissbiopharma.com

About Eisai Co., Ltd

Eisai's Corporate Concept is "to give first thought to patients and people in the daily living domain, and to increase the benefits that health care provides." Under this Concept (also known as our human health care (hhc) Concept), we aim to effectively achieve social good in the form of relieving anxiety over health and reducing health disparities. With a global network of R&D facilities, manufacturing sites and marketing subsidiaries, we strive to create and deliver innovative products to target diseases with high unmet medical needs, with a particular focus in our strategic areas of Neurology and Oncology.

In addition, our continued commitment to the elimination of neglected tropical diseases (NTDs), which is a target (3.3) of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), is demonstrated by our work on various activities together with global partners.

For more information about Eisai, please visit www.eisai.com (for global headquarters: Eisai Co., Ltd.), and connect with us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

