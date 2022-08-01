London, UK, 1 August 2022

Bloc Ventures: Demand for deep tech unhindered by downturn

Following the exits of Marmalade and EVRYTHNG in 2021, Blocs FY21 NAV/share rose 7% y-o-y to £25.30. Bloc has now delivered a FY1821 NAV/share CAGR of 19% and a portfolio IRR of 25% since inception. In Q122, incorporating a successful Series A round for Pharrowtech, NAV/share rose a further 9% to £27.51. In FY21, Bloc strengthened its team and processes with new hires. In FY22, management is raising a Series B extension round, having postponed a larger Series C funding round until market conditions improve. Despite challenging markets, management is able to identify a number of potential portfolio up-rounds that it believes could lead to growth in FY22 NAV/share of over 30% y-o-y.

Bloc can point to a strong track record, with an FY1821 NAV per share CAGR of 19% and a targeted annual return of 20%+, underpinned by strong secular and technology sector trends. Its portfolio continues to offer the prospect of further up-rounds in FY22. With a clear sector focus, a structured investment process and an early-stage portfolio with high growth potential, despite worsening market conditions, Bloc remains an attractive investment opportunity for the medium term.



Click here to view the full report or here to sign up to receive research as it is published.

All reports published by Edison are available to download free of charge from its website

www.edisongroup.com

