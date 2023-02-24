|
24.02.2023 15:45:00
Block Earnings: There's Still a Lot to Be Done
In this video, I will go over Block's (NYSE: SQ) fourth-quarter earnings report, which again was a tale of two results. While the business is still growing, profitability continues to be a problem, and Block needs to address it sooner rather than later. *Stock prices used were from the trading day of Feb. 23, 2023. The video was published on Feb. 24, 2023.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!