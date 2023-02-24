Block Earnings: There's Still a Lot to Be Done

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

In this video, I will go over Block's (NYSE: SQ) fourth-quarter earnings report, which again was a tale of two results. While the business is still growing, profitability continues to be a problem, and Block needs to address it sooner rather than later. *Stock prices used were from the trading day of Feb. 23, 2023. The video was published on Feb. 24, 2023.Continue reading