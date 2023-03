Block Gets Religion on Stock-Based Compensation, and That's Great News for Shareholders

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

The years of pandemic-fueled digitization and rock-bottom interest rates drove tech and fintech stocks upward without much regard for traditional valuation metrics. Those rising stock prices made it easier for tech companies to compensate their employees with highly priced stock, and for a time, growth-oriented investors seemed to ignore stock-based compensation as a real cost. Many tech companies that were not profitable reported adjusted earnings numbers -- which conveniently left out stock-based comp -- that turned GAAP losses into non-GAAP profits.However, with interest rates higher and investors fretting about a potential recession, tech and fintech stocks have largely crashed. And those lower share prices mean that stock-based compensation is more dilutive than it was to shareholders, who have rediscovered some discipline when it comes to valuations.Block (NYSE: SQ) was certainly a victim of the tech slump. Its shares are down almost 75% from their all-time highs. Yet a year and a half after its stock began that decline, Block's management appears to have gotten religion when it comes to controlling spending, especially stock-based comp -- and that's great news for shareholders. Continue reading