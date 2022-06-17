|
17.06.2022 08:00:15
Block listing Interim Review
|
Irish Residential Properties REIT plc (IRES)
Block Listing Six Monthly Return
Schedule 5
Your attention is drawn to the Privacy Statement of the Irish Stock Exchange trading as Euronext Dublin, accessible at: http://www.ise.ie/Privacy-Statement/. This outlines how and why your personal data may be processed by us when you, or a company with which you are connected, engage with us or avail of our services. If you are acting on behalf of a company engaging with or availing of the services of Euronext Dublin, you must ensure that our Privacy Statement has been brought to the attention of all persons whose personal data we may process in the course of our relationship with your company (e.g. agents, officers, employees and other personnel).
|ISIN:
|IE00BJ34P519
|Category Code:
|BLR
|TIDM:
|IRES
|LEI Code:
|635400EOPACLULRENY18
|OAM Categories:
|3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State
|Sequence No.:
|168845
|EQS News ID:
|1377431
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Irish Residential Properties REIT PLCmehr Nachrichten
|
08:00
|Block listing Interim Review (EQS Group)
|
19.05.22
|Result of AGM (EQS Group)
|
12.05.22
|Holding(s) in Company (EQS Group)
|
29.04.22
|Holding(s) in Company (EQS Group)
|
26.04.22
|Irish Residential Properties REIT plc: Publication of 2021 ESG Report (EQS Group)
|
11.04.22
|Irish Residential Properties REIT plc: Appointment of Executive Director (EQS Group)
|
25.03.22
|Director/PDMR Shareholding (EQS Group)
|
21.03.22
|Holding(s) in Company (EQS Group)
Analysen zu Irish Residential Properties REIT PLCmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Irish Residential Properties REIT PLC
|1,25
|-2,16%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerLeitzinsen bleiben Thema: ATX und DAX mit Gewinnen erwartet -- Asiens Börsen mit uneinheitlicher Tendenz
Der heimische und der deutsche Aktienmarkt dürften sich am Freitag etwas erholen. Die asiatischen Börsen zeigen sich auch am Freitag uneins. An der Wall Street ging es am Donnerstag klar bergab.