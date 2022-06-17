Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
17.06.2022 08:00:15

Block listing Interim Review

Irish Residential Properties REIT plc (IRES)
17-Jun-2022 / 07:00 GMT/BST
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Block Listing Six Monthly Return

Schedule 5

To

Regulation Department,
Euronext  Dublin

Date

17 June 2022

 

 

AVS No

     

 

 

 

Please ensure the entries on this return are typed or printed electronically

1

Name of applicant

Irish Residential Properties REIT plc

2

Name of scheme

Irish Residential Properties REIT plc 2014

Long Term Incentive Plan

3

Period of return

From

17/12/2021

To

16/06/2022

4

Balance of unallotted securities under scheme(s) from previous return

4,721,499

5

Plus: The amount by which the block scheme(s) has been increased since the date of the last return (if any increase has been applied for)

Nil

6

Less: Number of securities issued/allotted under scheme(s) during period

125,000

7

Equals: Balance under scheme(s) not yet issued/allotted at end of period

4,596,499

 

Name of contact

Daragh OReilly (Davy)

Telephone number of contact

+353 1 679 6363
               

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

ISIN: IE00BJ34P519
Category Code: BLR
TIDM: IRES
LEI Code: 635400EOPACLULRENY18
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State
Sequence No.: 168845
EQS News ID: 1377431

 
