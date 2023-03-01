01.03.2023 13:58:50

Block listing Interim Review

BLOCK LISTING INTERIM REVIEW

Date: 1 March 2023

Name of applicant:
Admiral Group Plc

Name of scheme:        
Admiral Group Plc Approved Share Incentive Plan ("SIP”)

Period of return:
3 September 2022 to 1 March 2023

Balance under scheme from previous return:        
306,701

The amount by which the block scheme has
been increased, if the scheme has been
increased since the date of the last return:
Nil

Number of securities issued/allotted
under scheme during period:
Nil

Balance under scheme not yet issued/allotted
at end of period:
306,701

Number and class of securities originally
listed and the date of admission:

09/09/05        3,000,000
04/09/092,000,000
14/03/12        3,000,000
01/09/153,000,000
18/09/183,000,000
Total14,000,000

Total number of securities in issue at the end of the period
302,837,726

Name of scheme:
Admiral Group Plc Employee Benefit Trust ("EBT”).

Period of return:
3 September 2022 to 1 March 2023

Balance under scheme from previous return:        
7,058,052

The amount by which the block scheme has
been increased, if the scheme has been
increased since the date of the last return:        
Nil

Number of securities issued/allotted:
2,607,079

Balance under scheme not yet issued/allotted
at end of period:
4,450,973

Number and class of securities originally
listed and the date of admission:

09/09/05        1,000,000
12/04/06        1,500,000
07/05/08        3,000,000
13/05/10        4,000,000
15/10/136,000,000
16/09/166,000,000
17/09/196,000,000
20/09/217,500.000
Total35,000,000

Total number of securities in issue at the end of the period:

302,837,726 (Rights to dividends have currently been waived for 5,482,686 shares held by Apex Financial Services (Trust Company) Limited as trustee of EBT).

Name of contact:

Dan Caunt,
Company Secretary
Admiral Group Plc
LEI Number: 213800FGVM7Z9EJB2685

Telephone number of contact:
                
0330 333 5512


