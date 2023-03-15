Metro Bank plc (MTRO)

Block Listing Interim Review



15-March-2023 / 15:07 GMT/BST



METRO BANK PLC Legal Entity Identifier: 213800X5WU57YL9GPK89

BLOCK LISTING SIX MONTHLY RETURN 15 March 2023 Name of applicant Metro Bank PLC Name of scheme Long Term Reward Plan February 2014 Period of return From 16 September 2022 To 15 March 2023 Balance of unallotted securities under scheme(s) from previous return 470,883 Plus: The amount by which the block scheme(s) has been increased since the date of the last return (if any increase has been applied for): 0 Less: Number of securities issued/allotted under scheme(s) during period (see LR3.5.7G): 0 Equals: Balance under scheme(s) not yet issued/allotted at end of period: 470,883 Name of contact Stephanie Wallace Telephone number of contact 07855 099833 Name of applicant Metro Bank PLC Name of scheme Long Term Reward Plan September 2014 Period of return From 16 September 2022 To 15 March 2023 Balance of unallotted securities under scheme(s) from previous return 1,814,464 Plus: The amount by which the block scheme(s) has been increased since the date of the last return (if any increase has been applied for): 0 Less: Number of securities issued/allotted under scheme(s) during period (see LR3.5.7G): 0 Equals: Balance under scheme(s) not yet issued/allotted at end of period: 1,814,464 Name of contact Stephanie Wallace Telephone number of contact 07855 099833 Name of applicant Metro Bank PLC Name of scheme Deferred Variable Reward Plan - 2016 Period of return From 16 September 2022 To 15 March 2023 Balance of unallotted securities under scheme(s) from previous return 1,377,795 Plus: The amount by which the block scheme(s) has been increased since the date of the last return (if any increase has been applied for): 0 Less: Number of securities issued/allotted under scheme(s) during period (see LR3.5.7G): 96,507 Equals: Balance under scheme(s) not yet issued/allotted at end of period: 1,281,288 Name of contact Stephanie Wallace Telephone number of contact 07855 099833 About Metro Bank Metro Bank services 2.7 million customer accounts and is celebrated for its exceptional customer experience. It is the highest rated high street bank for overall service quality for personal customers and the best bank for service in-store for personal and business customers, in the Competition and Markets Authoritys Service Quality Survey in February 2023. Metro Bank has also been awarded 2023 Best Lender of the Year UK in the M&A Today, Global Awards, Best Mortgage Provider of the Year in 2022 MoneyAge Mortgage Awards, Best Business Credit Card in 2022 Moneynet Personal Finance Awards, Best Business Credit Card 2022, Forbes Advisor, Best Current Account for Overseas Use by Forbes 2022 and accredited as a top ten Most Loved Workplace 2022. It was Banking Brand of The Year at the Moneynet Personal Finance Awards 2021 and received the Gold Award in the Armed Forces Covenants Employer Recognition Scheme 2021. The community bank offers retail, business, commercial and private banking services, and prides itself on giving customers the choice to bank however, whenever and wherever they choose, and supporting the customers and communities it serves. Whether thats through its network of 76 stores open seven days a week, 362 days a year; on the phone through its UK-based contact centres; or online through its internet banking or award-winning mobile app, the bank offers customers real choice. Metro Bank PLC. Registered in England and Wales. Company number: 6419578. Registered office: One Southampton Row, London, WC1B 5HA. Metrobank is the registered trademark of Metro Bank PLC. It is authorised by the Prudential Regulation Authority and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority and Prudential Regulation Authority. Most relevant deposits are protected by the Financial Services Compensation Scheme. For further information about the Scheme refer to the FSCS website www.fscs.org.uk. All Metro Bank products are subject to status and approval. Metro Bank PLC is an independent UK bank it is not affiliated with any other bank or organisation (including the METRO newspaper or its publishers) anywhere in the world. Please refer to Metro Bank using the full name.

