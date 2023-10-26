|
26.10.2023 11:00:00
Block listing Interim Review
BLOCK LISTING SIX MONTHLY RETURN
(Note: Italicised terms have the same meaning as given in the Listing Rules.)
|Name of applicant:
|PayPoint Plc
|Name of scheme:
|a. Paypoint plc Share Incentive Plan
b. PayPoint plc Deferred Bonus Plan
c. PayPoint plc Long Term Incentive Plan
d. PayPoint Restricted Share Plan
|Period of return:
|From:
|27/04/2023
|To:
|26/10/2023
|Balance of unallotted securities under scheme(s) from previous return:
|
|Plus: The amount by which the block scheme(s) has been increased since the date of the last return (if any increase has been applied for):
|
|Less: Number of securities issued/allotted under scheme(s) during period (see LR3.5.7G):
|
|Equals: Balance under scheme(s) not yet issued/allotted at end of period:
|
Enquiries:
Brian McLelland
Company Secretary
PayPoint Plc
LEI: 5493004YKWI8U0GDD138
Tel: +44 (0)7721211100
-ends-
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!