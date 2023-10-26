26.10.2023 11:00:00

Block listing Interim Review

BLOCK LISTING SIX MONTHLY RETURN

(Note: Italicised terms have the same meaning as given in the Listing Rules.)

Name of applicant:PayPoint Plc
Name of scheme:a. Paypoint plc Share Incentive Plan

b. PayPoint plc Deferred Bonus Plan

c. PayPoint plc Long Term Incentive Plan

d. PayPoint Restricted Share Plan
Period of return:From:27/04/2023To:26/10/2023
Balance of unallotted securities under scheme(s) from previous return:
  1. 411,457 ordinary shares of 1/3p each
  2. 256,305 ordinary shares of 1/3p each
  3. 157,903 ordinary shares of 1/3p each
  4. 360,873 ordinary shares of 1/3p each
Plus: The amount by which the block scheme(s) has been increased since the date of the last return (if any increase has been applied for):
  1. Nil
  2. Nil
  3. Nil
  4. Nil
Less: Number of securities issued/allotted under scheme(s) during period (see LR3.5.7G):
  1. 15,352 ordinary shares of 1/3p each
  2. 2,947 ordinary shares of 1/3p each
  3. Nil
  4. 87,275 ordinary shares of 1/3p each
Equals: Balance under scheme(s) not yet issued/allotted at end of period:
  1. 396,105 ordinary shares of 1/3p each
  2. 253,358 ordinary shares of 1/3p each
  3. 157,903 ordinary shares of 1/3p each
  4. 273,598 ordinary shares of 1/3p each

Enquiries:

Brian McLelland
Company Secretary
PayPoint Plc
LEI: 5493004YKWI8U0GDD138
Tel: +44 (0)7721211100

-ends-


Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Paypoint PLCShsmehr Nachrichten