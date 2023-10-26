Block listing Interim Review

BLOCK LISTING SIX MONTHLY RETURN

(Note: Italicised terms have the same meaning as given in the Listing Rules.)

Name of applicant: PayPoint Plc

Name of scheme: a. Paypoint plc Share Incentive Plan



b. PayPoint plc Deferred Bonus Plan



c. PayPoint plc Long Term Incentive Plan



d. PayPoint Restricted Share Plan

Period of return: From: 27/04/2023 To: 26/10/2023

Balance of unallotted securities under scheme(s) from previous return: 411,457 ordinary shares of 1/3p each 256,305 ordinary shares of 1/3p each 157,903 ordinary shares of 1/3p each 360,873 ordinary shares of 1/3p each

Plus: The amount by which the block scheme(s) has been increased since the date of the last return (if any increase has been applied for): Nil Nil Nil Nil

Less: Number of securities issued/allotted under scheme(s) during period (see LR3.5.7G): 15,352 ordinary shares of 1/3p each 2,947 ordinary shares of 1/3p each Nil 87,275 ordinary shares of 1/3p each