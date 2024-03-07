|
07.03.2024 17:30:00
Block listing Interim Review
BLOCK LISTING INTERIM REVIEW
Date: 7 March 2024
Name of applicant:
Admiral Group Plc
Name of scheme:
Admiral Group Plc Approved Share Incentive Plan ("SIP”)
Period of return:
3 September 2023 to 1 March 2024
Balance under scheme from previous return:
2,499,751
The amount by which the block scheme has
been increased, if the scheme has been
increased since the date of the last return:
Nil
Number of securities issued/allotted
under scheme during period:
Nil
Balance under scheme not yet issued/allotted
at end of period:
2,499,751
Number and class of securities originally
listed and the date of admission:
|09/09/05
|3,000,000
|04/09/09
|2,000,000
|14/03/12
|3,000,000
|01/09/15
|3,000,000
|18/09/18
|3,000,000
|02/03/23
|3,000,000
|Total
|17,000,000
Total number of securities in issue at the end of the period
306,304,676
Name of scheme:
Admiral Group Plc Employee Benefit Trust ("EBT”).
Period of return:
3 September 2023 to 1 March 2024
Balance under scheme from previous return:
4,450,973
The amount by which the block scheme has
been increased, if the scheme has been
increased since the date of the last return:
Nil
Number of securities issued/allotted:
2,660,000
Balance under scheme not yet issued/allotted
at end of period:
1,790,973
Number and class of securities originally
listed and the date of admission:
|09/09/05
|1,000,000
|12/04/06
|1,500,000
|07/05/08
|3,000,000
|13/05/10
|4,000,000
|15/10/13
|6,000,000
|16/09/16
|6,000,000
|17/09/19
|6,000,000
|20/09/21
|7,500.000
|Total
|35,000,000
Total number of securities in issue at the end of the period:
306,304,676 (Rights to dividends have currently been waived for 6,357,247 shares held by Apex Financial Services (Trust Company) Limited as trustee of EBT).
Name of contact:
Dan Caunt,
Company Secretary
Admiral Group Plc
LEI Number: 213800FGVM7Z9EJB2685
Telephone number of contact:
0330 333 5512
