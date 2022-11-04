Gulf Keystone Petroleum Ltd (GKP)

04-Nov-2022

4 November 2022 Gulf Keystone Petroleum Ltd. (LSE: GKP) (Gulf Keystone, GKP or the Company) Block Listing Six Monthly Return (Note: Italicised terms have the same meaning as given in the Listing Rules.) Name of applicant: Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited Name of scheme: Value Creation Plan/Long Term Incentive Plan Period of return: From: 5 May 2022 To: 4 November 2022 Balance of unallotted securities under scheme(s) from previous return: 2,014,385 common shares of $1 each Plus: The amount by which the block scheme(s) has been increased since the date of the last return (if any increase has been applied for): NIL Less: Number of securities issued/allotted under scheme(s) during period (see LR3.5.7G): 1,816,416 common shares of $1 each Equals: Balance under scheme(s) not yet issued/allotted at end of period: 197,969 common shares of $1 each Name of contact: Alasdair Robinson, Chief Legal Officer & Company Secretary Telephone number of contact: +44 (0) 20 7514 1400 Enquiries: Gulf Keystone: +44 (0) 20 7514 1400 Aaron Clark, Head of Investor Relations aclark@gulfkeystone.com FTI Consulting: + 44(0) 20 3727 1000 Ben Brewerton Nick Hennis GKP@fticonsulting.com or visit: www.gulfkeystone.com

