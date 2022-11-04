04.11.2022 08:00:06

Block Listing Six Monthly Return

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Ltd (GKP)
Block Listing Six Monthly Return

04-Nov-2022 / 07:00 GMT/BST
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

 

4 November 2022

 

 

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Ltd. (LSE: GKP)

(Gulf Keystone, GKP or the Company)

 

Block Listing Six Monthly Return

 

(Note: Italicised terms have the same meaning as given in the Listing Rules.)

 

Name of applicant:

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited

Name of scheme:

Value Creation Plan/Long Term Incentive Plan

Period of return:

From:

5 May 2022

To:

4 November 2022

Balance of unallotted securities under scheme(s) from previous return:

2,014,385 common shares of $1 each

Plus:   The amount by which the block scheme(s) has been increased since the date of the last return (if any increase has been applied for):

NIL

Less:   Number of securities issued/allotted under scheme(s) during period (see LR3.5.7G):

1,816,416 common shares of $1 each

Equals:   Balance under scheme(s) not yet issued/allotted at end of period:

197,969 common shares of $1 each

 

Name of contact:

Alasdair Robinson, Chief Legal Officer & Company Secretary

Telephone number of contact:

+44 (0) 20 7514 1400  

 

 

 

 

 

Enquiries:

 

Gulf Keystone:

+44 (0) 20 7514 1400  

Aaron Clark, Head of Investor Relations

aclark@gulfkeystone.com

 

 

FTI Consulting:

+ 44(0) 20 3727 1000

Ben Brewerton

Nick Hennis

GKP@fticonsulting.com

 

 

or visit: www.gulfkeystone.com


ISIN: BMG4209G2077
Category Code: MSCM
TIDM: GKP
LEI Code: 213800QTAQOSSTNTPO15
Sequence No.: 198206
EQS News ID: 1476731

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1476731&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited Registered Shsmehr Nachrichten

08:00
 Block Listing Six Monthly Return (EQS Group)
18.10.22
 Shaikan Payments Update (EQS Group)
28.09.22
 Interim Dividend Exchange Rate (EQS Group)
13.09.22
 Dividend Currency Elections (EQS Group)
25.08.22
 Shaikan Payments Update (EQS Group)
15.08.22
 Notice of 2022 Half Year Results (EQS Group)
03.08.22
 Completion of Bond Redemption (EQS Group)
18.07.22
 Bond Redemption Notice (EQS Group)