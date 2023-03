Block Plunges on a Short-Seller Report: Time to Sell?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

The stock market was largely in positive territory on Thursday morning, but fintech innovator Block (NYSE: SQ) was a big exception. As of 10 a.m. ET, Block's shares had lost a staggering 20% of their value, heading sharply in the opposite direction of the overall financial sector.The reason for the massive plunge in Block is a report by notable short-seller Hindenburg Research announcing its short position in the fintech stock.In a nutshell, Hindenburg accuses Block of inflating Cash App's user base and having very little in the way of fraud controls. Over a two-year investigation, Hindenburg claims it has taken advantage of the unbanked people it claims to be helping by facilitating illegal activity.Continue reading