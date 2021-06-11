Blockcap Joins Leading Digital Asset Firms in Announcing Bitcoin Mining Council

AUSTIN, Texas, June 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Blockcap, Inc. ("Blockcap"), one of North America's largest blockchain technology companies, today announced it has joined the Bitcoin Mining Council (BMC). This voluntary forum aims to provide educational resources, transparency and best practices regarding bitcoin mining and the many benefits the Bitcoin network provides to users globally.

As one of the largest bitcoin mining operations in the United States, Blockcap is a founding member of the BMC, alongside Argo Blockchain, Core Scientific, Hive, Hut8, Marathon Digital Holdings, Microstrategy, Riot and Galaxy Digital. The BMC is open to any and all entities involved in bitcoin mining.

Blockcap is committed to sustainable mining by maintaining a 100 percent carbon-neutral footprint and 56 percent renewable energy usage in its US-based facilities. In a statement, Blockcap's CEO, Executive Chairman and founder, Darin Feinstein , lauded the BMC's creation and emphasized that its members are committed to adhering to the foundational principles of the Bitcoin Network, including promoting decentralization and global financial inclusion.

"Blockcap is proud to join this voluntary effort by top firms in the digital asset technology space to raise awareness of the benefits of the Bitcoin Network and the opportunity it creates for almost eight billion individuals to have access to property rights in what amounts to financial autonomy," Feinstein said. "Our aim is to educate people about the virtues of this groundbreaking technology as a tool for financial inclusion on a truly global level. As part of our mission, the Council will focus on supporting the free flow of accurate information about the Bitcoin network as it relates to many of the incorrect narratives that continue to be spread by various industries and parties. The most important takeaway is that this is the first time in the history of humanity when we have had a user-centric, decentralized financial and accounting network, and the people need to know it exists and how they can access it."

The BMC's creation last month followed a series of informal conversations between various independent miners and Microstrategy CEO and bitcoin supporter Michael Saylor . The Council plans on holding quarterly meetings where it will present the trends in bitcoin mining, gather data to educate the public and open-source the best practices for the sustainable growth of the industry. Additional information about the council can be found on its website .

About Blockcap

Blockcap, Inc. (the "Company" or "Blockcap") headquartered in Austin, Texas, was founded by blockchain industry veterans that have been in the space for nearly a decade. The Blockcap mining division operates one of the world's largest bitcoin mining operations, accounting for nearly 1 percent of all the Bitcoin network transactions. In addition to mining operations, the company operates two other divisions - digital treasury assets and venture investments. Blockcap's mining fleet currently utilizes Core Scientific's best-in-class co-location mining facilities based in the United States.

For more information, visit https://www.blockcap.com/ or contact (833) 901-BLOC toll-free.

Follow Blockcap on LinkedIn .

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/blockcap-joins-leading-digital-asset-firms-in-announcing-bitcoin-mining-council-301310541.html

SOURCE Blockcap