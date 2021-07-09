Blockchain Coinvestors Unveils Most Comprehensive List of Global Blockchain Unicorns

SAN FRANCISCO, July 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Blockchain Coinvestors, a leading blockchain venture fund-of-funds and co-investment program with a combined portfolio of more than 300 blockchain enterprises and crypto projects, including 30+ blockchain unicorns, today announced its midyear 2021 list of blockchain unicorns – private blockchain enterprises and crypto projects with valuations exceeding $1 billion.

"The first half of 2021 has seen an acceleration of value creation in the blockchain space, including the maturation of blockchain companies some of which are now ready to be public companies either through traditional IPOs or SPAC demergers," said Alison Davis co-founder and Managing Partner of Blockchain Coinvestors.



Blockchain Coinvestors uses its proprietary combined portfolio of blockchain companies resulting from its first three blockchain venture funds of funds to track the emerging unicorns of the space. For the crypto project valuations, Blockchain Coinvestors relies upon CoinStats for its data.

"It is exciting to see so many hardworking blockchain teams seeing their work being rewarded in this data," said Matthew C. Le Merle, co-founder and Managing Partner. "We are very proud to have supported so many of them with capital, and we are working hard to find ways to support the blockchain companies and projects in their future growth and development – expect more news from us this summer."

Blockchain Coinvestors will present the results of its work in upcoming "Meet the Blockchain Unicorns" webinars on Monday July 12th at 7am and 12pm PST, respectively. Register via this link.

About Blockchain Coinvestors

Launched in 2014, Blockchain Coinvestors' goal is to provide broad coverage of the emerging unicorns and fastest growth blockchain companies and capture superior returns through investments in the leading blockchain venture partnerships. The strategy is now entering its 8th year and has to date invested in 25 pure play blockchain venture funds in the Americas, Asia and Europe; and in a combined portfolio of more than 300+ blockchain and crypto projects including 30+ blockchain unicorns. Headquartered in San Francisco with a presence in London, Menlo Park, New York, Zug and Zurich, the alternative investment management firm was co-founded by Alison Davis and Matthew Le Merle. Visit us at www.blockchaincoinvestors.com

