Blockchain copyright under the DCI certification

SINGAPORE, July 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The copyright certificate is not just a paper certificate. Its revolutionary change is popularized with the development of blockchain technology. The Internet has brought convenience to copyright protection, but it still has many uncertain factors. The tamper-resistance characteristics of blockchain have made the industry see new hopes, and copyright industry practitioners say:

"Fortunately, the 'time stamping' feature of the blockchain is naturally suitable for copyright protection."

In 2017, blockchain copyright projects were released gradually and the Unlimited IP whitepaper was launched in August. The UIP team of Singapore became the pioneer in the blockchain copyright application scenario.

In 2018, in a case of a copyright dispute in Hangzhou, by the judge's critical decision, the blockchain evidence in the copyright field officially stepped onto the stage. This is the industry's recognition of blockchain technology.

In 2019, the UIP team's chief strategic business partner in China, Lianyi (Beijing) Technology Co., Ltd. (referred to as Lianyi Technology) and the Copyright Protection Center of China carried out the DCI certification system cooperation, so far, the original creators can get the zone In addition to the blockchain copyright protection, there is a more secure and reliable digital copyright proof with legal effect at the national level.

Looking back at the development of copyright in the blockchain industry, let's take a look at the way to survive the blockchain copyright combined with DCI certification.

01 Origin

The traditional copyright protection process is very traditional, and it is so called the "Copyright Protection Law for the Poor." Because the traditional copyright registration cost is very high, according to the data of the Copyright Protection Center of China, the registration fee of more than 10,000 words for words and oral works is RMB300. The registration fee for art works is also RMB300. In addition, the cumbersome process procedures and weekly processing time make the creators discouraged.

Previously, Internet + digital copyright protection, electronic data was generated at the same time as various problems, such as scattered, incomplete or lost evidence; evidence stored in the infringer's equipment was forged or tampered with; time of electronic evidence It is reset by the machine, resulting in the loss of legal validity and so on. These will make it difficult for the prosecutor to carry out the rights protection to the end.

The emergence of blockchains is like a effective medicine in the copyright field, combating opacity in the copyright field, high cost of intermediaries, etc., and stamping the time stamp that cannot be falsified, replacing the "Copyright Protection Law for the Poor."

Based on this idea, the UIP team formed in August 2017. This is a cross-border team based on entertainment copyright and blockchain. The team design model combines the decentralization of the blockchain with the nature of copyright transactions. On-chain deposits, using time stamps to effectively reduce a series of cumbersome personal proofs, while fighting piracy, can also provide security and benefits for copyright IP authors.

In the Unlimited IP depository platform, in the context of the blockchain in the ascendant, the team began to draw blueprints from the concept. When other blockchain companies test the water in the financial and insurance fields, the blockchain finally ushered in the copyright protection.

02 Implementation

"Blockchain protects copyright," the slogan is very loud, it sounds very reasonable, but implementation is not an easy task.

"At the very beginning of implementing the blockchain copyright idea, there are still a lot of teams who have put their eyes on this one. This shows that our goal is correct. The more people do this, the more we are happy, the proof that our direction is correct, but from the establishment of the UIP team in the middle of 2017 to the first day of 2018, copyright certified-storage service platform has in beta, we found that there are not many people in the same industry, we have become the pioneer," a founding member of the UIP team told us.

From the concept of the combination of blockchain technology and copyright technology, the team that is eager to try is not in the minority. However, after the UIP Foundation's copyright deposit service platform was launched in 2018, the team was shocked that the team had been developing for half a year. Many of the former project friends have quietly withdrawn from the arena.

"There are fewer competitors. Instead, we start thinking, we will have some concerns, we will question our own judgment. Our team discussed one night and finally firmly believe that we are doing the right thing. Other people may have various reasons. Persevere, but this does not mean that we are not able to do blockchain projects under the copyright scene."

In the past two years, various arguments about blockchain technology have been rampant, ups and downs, many project parties have left, and many project parties are still insisting. By June 2019, the copyright certified-storage service platform was updated and iterated several versions, and launched the Unlimited IP international version of the crowdfunding platform, opened a crowdfunding concert, signed a number of artists' works, and the team laid out according to their own rhythm. Copyright ecology, development.

03 the future of DCI

"The blockchain protects the copyright certified-storage that cannot be tampered with. Many people still want to have a 'center' to tell us that we protect you, so we cooperate with the Copyright Protection Center of China through our partner Chain Technology," The CEO of UIP Foundation of Singapore - Derek, told us.

So how do you look at the "decentralization" that the blockchain has been discussing? This is not a gimmick. The idea of blockchain is decentralization. The belief in technology is decentralized. The UIP team believes that in the world of blockchains. With decentralized technology to protect copyright, everyone can store certificates and see the circulation path of copyright, which is very important for splitting copyright beneficiaries.

But when the time to get out of the blockchain is in line with the three-dimensional world, we need some channels, or our society and creators need an authority to avoid disputes to a great extent, with minimal input. It is closest to the security of traditional copyright certificates.

"The cooperation with DCI can be said to be a strong alliance." The copyright blockchain field is constantly exploring a more perfect way to land. More artists and more IP copyrights can be protected and continue to generate new vitality.

According to the "China Internet Copyright Industry Development Report (2018)," in 2018, China's online copyright market size reached RMB743.2 billion alone. It increased by 16.6% yoy. Among them, the scale of user payment in China's online copyright industry continued to grow at a high speed. The total scale increased from 222.9 billion in 2016 to 368.6 billion in 2018, accounting for more than 50% of the overall market size of the online copyright industry.

The copyright industry is one of the implementations of application of blockchain technology. The blockchain copyright is trying to outstand the challenges in front of the huge copyright market with a unique attitude. On this road, the UIP team has peers and comrades who have left. In any case, they are still insisting on development and constantly updating.

At present, while the UIP team is exploring the implementation, it is more focused on how to smoothly intervene in the traditional copyright world. Everything is worth looking forward to, and it is not predictable until the end as if life.

Glossary:

DCI, (Digital Copyright Identifier), a digital copyright unique identifier, is an innovative service system proposed by the Copyright Protection Center of China to better provide copyright public services in a digital network environment.

