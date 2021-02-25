BlockFi Launches Private Client Services in APAC Region

Private client business will meet the unique needs of UHNW, institutional investors pursuing digital asset strategies

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Feb. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BlockFi Inc. ("BlockFi"), a financial services company dedicated to building a bridge between cryptocurrencies and traditional financial and wealth management products, today announced the launch of a Private Client Services offering for investors in the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region. Combining BlockFi's market-leading OTC desk, credit capabilities, margin trading product, and 24/7 global customer service support, the Private Client offering provides a one-stop solution for family offices, endowments, ultra-high net worth investors, corporates and other sophisticated investors.

The service will be led by Rishi Ramchandani, Head of APAC Sales and Director of Business Development for BlockFi. It also benefits from the experience of BlockFi's Global Digital Markets team, whose members have backgrounds in investment banking, equities trading, sales, and global capital markets.

"Institutional investors in Asia have long been at the forefront of embracing digital assets in their portfolios, fostering more widespread adoption and innovation in this exciting emerging asset class," said Mr. Ramchandani. "The launch of our Private Client Service formalizes a number of services BlockFi provides investors in the region, and provides a team dedicated to meeting the needs of sophisticated institutions investing in cryptocurrencies."

BlockFi's APAC team works in a number of markets where digital assets have emerged as a leading investment vehicle, including Hong Kong and Australia. The company also has a global presence, ensuring clients have access to 24/7 digital asset trading, lending and support services.

"As BlockFi continues to add services and products to meet the needs of global digital asset investors, Rishi and his team have been integral to establishing BlockFi as a critical partner to those investors in the APAC region," added David Olsson, Vice President and Global Head of Institutional Distribution at BlockFi. "We are excited to expand our work with our Private Client customers in Asia and continue to provide services tailored to their individual investors."

To learn more about BlockFi's Institutional Services, interested investors can visit https://blockfi.com/institutions.

About BlockFi

BlockFi is a new breed of financial services company. Founded in 2017 by Zac Prince and Flori Marquez, BlockFi is building a bridge between cryptocurrencies and traditional financial and wealth management products to advance the overall digital asset ecosystem for individual and institutional investors. BlockFi's platform manages more than $8 billion in assets and has generated tens of millions in interest for clients. The company, headquartered in New Jersey with a presence around the globe, continues to expand in the United States and internationally.

Nothing contained in this announcement should be construed as a solicitation of an offer to buy or offer, or recommendation, to acquire or dispose of any security, commodity, investment or to engage in any other transaction. The information provided in this announcement is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person or entity in any jurisdiction or country where such distribution or use would be contrary to law or regulation. This announcement is not directed to any person in any jurisdiction where the publication or availability of the announcement is prohibited, by reason of that person's nationality, residence or otherwise.

Neither BlockFi nor any of its affiliates or representatives provide legal, tax or accounting advice. You should consult your legal and/or tax advisors before making any financial decisions.

Digital currency is not legal tender, is not backed by the government, and crypto interest accounts are not subject to FDIC or SIPC protections. Learn more at BlockFi.com.

BlockFi Lending LLC NMLS ID#1737520 | BlockFi Trading LLC NMLS ID#1873137

