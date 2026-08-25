LEGAL CORPORATION Registered Shs Aktie

LEGAL CORPORATION Registered Shs für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A2PAFS / ISIN: JP3969250004

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25.08.2026 11:38:43

Block's Chief Legal Officer Reported a Disposition While the Company Builds Out Its Own Bank. Here's What to Know

Esperanza Chrysty, the chief legal officer of Block, Inc. (NYSE:XYZ), disposed of 8,376 shares on August 20 to satisfy tax obligations associated with the settlement of equity awards, according to an SEC Form 4 filing.Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 weighted average sale price ($80.08); post-transaction value based on the August 20 market close ($80.08).Block, Inc. operates as a leading infrastructure software provider in the financial technology sector with a market capitalization of $48.9 billion and TTM revenue of $25.0 billion. The company has established a competitive advantage through its integrated ecosystem of hardware, software, and financial services that streamline merchant payment operations. With 10,205 employees and its headquarters in Oakland, Block continues to expand its market presence through innovation in payment-processing technology and merchant enablement solutions.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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