|
15.08.2023 12:45:00
Block's Stock Is Valued Near Its All-Time Low. Is It Time to Buy?
Of all the trends in the stock market, fintech may be the most unloved right now. Two fintech darlings, Block (NYSE: SQ) (formerly known as Square) and PayPal, have had horrendous years, even if their businesses are doing alright.Because the market isn't in touch with how these companies are doing, the fintech space looks like an attractive area to invest in. Read on to find out why Block looks attractive now and if the stock is right for you.Block changed its name from Square to indicate to investors that it wasn't just a two-sided business made up of its Cash App and Square payment processing business. Now, it's also heavily involved with Bitcoin, which gives the business a third dimension. Because the company buys Bitcoin for its investors on the Cash App and sells it when asked, this transaction shows up as revenue on the income statement. As a result, management wants users to focus more on gross profit, as it provides a more accurate picture of how the business is doing.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Time Inc When Issuedmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Time Inc When Issuedmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Börse aktuell - Live TickerNach Fed-Protokoll: Wall Street schwächelt zum Handelsschluss -- ATX beendet Handel fester -- DAX schließt moderat im Plus -- Asiens Börsen schlussendlich in Rot
Der heimische Aktienmarkt konnte am Mittwoch zulegen. Der deutsche Leitindex verbuchte leichte Gewinne. Die US-Märkte präsentierten sich im Minus. An den asiatischen Börsen dominierten zur Wochenmitte die Bären.