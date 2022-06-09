Blockware Intelligence Publishes New Report 'Bitcoin User Adoption'

New research reveals key insights on Bitcoin adoption, forecasting Bitcoin to reach a billion users

NEW YORK, June 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Blockware Solutions (BWS), an industry leader in blockchain infrastructure and Bitcoin mining, is excited to unveil their new report from propriety research arm Blockware Intelligence titled Bitcoin User Adoption, led by Will Clemente, Lead Insights Analyst.

This new Blockware Intelligence report seeks to apply the historic S-Curve adoption pattern of technology and on-chain entity metrics to forecast the adoption of Bitcoin. The report found that Bitcoin adoption will occur faster than the adoption of past technologies. As more users join the Bitcoin network, the value of the network will increase.

Bitcoin User Adoption also dives into:

How Bitcoin will hit at least a billion users, following milestones for user adoption.

How global Bitcoin adoption should hit 10% around the year 2030 based on past technology adoption curves.

How the network effect of Bitcoin, with each user making Bitcoin more valuable, is proven mathematically with on-chain data.

How the number of entities on the Bitcoin network is growing exponentially.

Blockware Solutions publishes proprietary research through their research arm Blockware Intelligence, which has over 70,000 newsletter subscribers and produces the popular Blockware Intelligence Podcast, with over 50,000 YouTube subscribers.

The Blockware Intelligence Research Team consists of Will Clemente, Lead Insights Analyst; Mitchell Askew, Social Media Associate; Joe Burnett, Mining Analyst; Warren Rogers, Chief Financial Officer; Sam Chwarzynski, CIO & Head of Research; Blake Davis, Equity Analyst; and Mason Jappa, Chief Executive Officer.

Bitcoin User Adoption comes after the release of Blockware Intelligence's most recent report Bitcoin is Certainty in an Uncertain World, which explores how in an uncertain excessive inflationary macroeconomic environment, accumulating Bitcoin is an attractive capital allocation strategy that investors should be utilizing as superior savings technology. More information on Bitcoin User Adoption can be found here.

About Blockware Solutions

Blockware Solutions is a first of its kind operation that gives global Bitcoin and Cryptocurrency miners a turnkey solution to access an emerging and fast-growing market. Blockware offers mining rig hardware procurement, mining rig colocation services (owned and operated by the firm), professional mining, pool operation, and staking / validator / master node operations. The company has sold over 300,000 mining rigs since its launch in 2017, placed over 350 MW's of hosting clients, mined thousands of Bitcoin, and publishes Proprietary Research through it's research arm Blockware Intelligence, which has been translated in over 15 languages and has garnished millions of views. For more information, visit: https://www.blockwaresolutions.com/ .

