Blood Supply in Crisis: Versiti Blood Center of Indiana Issues Emergency Plea for Donations

INDIANAPOLIS, Aug. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Versiti Blood Center of Indiana is issuing an emergency appeal for blood donations. As the available blood supply has dropped to critically low levels, communities throughout the state face a potential crisis with less than a one-day supply of lifesaving blood available.

"The current blood supply is dire. We urgently need support from the public to ensure that Indiana hospitals have the blood they need to treat patients," said Dr. Dan Waxman, vice president of transfusion medicine and senior medical director at Versiti. "We ask that anyone who can donate blood to do so, and that schools, businesses and other organizations consider hosting a mobile blood drive to support blood collection in their communities. Every donation truly matters."

All blood types are needed, with type O-positive and O-negative most in demand. O-positive is the most common blood type, while O-negative blood is the universal type that can be received safely by all patients in emergencies when the blood type is not known.

As the blood products supplier to more than 90 hospital partners throughout Indiana, the need for blood is constant and the demand is up more than 10 percent over historical averages.

Due to the continued impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, Versiti's mobile blood collections are down more than 16,000 units of blood this year, with more than 4,500 units in Indiana alone. To maintain a three-day supply of lifesaving blood, Versiti needs on average 10,500 donors per week across its footprint, with more than 2,300 needed in Indiana.

To donate, we encourage individuals to make an appointment at one of Versiti's six Indiana donor centers or a local community blood drive. Walk-ins are also welcome.

Donor center locations:

INDIANAPOLIS : 3450 N. Meridian St.

: 3450 N. Meridian St. FISHERS : 11005 Allisonville Road

: 11005 Allisonville Road CARMEL : 726 Adams St., Suite 150

: 726 Adams St., Suite 150 GREENWOOD : 8739 U.S. 31 South

: 8739 U.S. 31 South TERRE HAUTE : 2021 S. Third St.

: 2021 S. Third St. LAFAYETTE : 2200 Elmwood Ave., Suite D-16

Donating blood takes about an hour. Anyone age 17 or older in good health who meets eligibility requirements is encouraged to give. Parental consent is required for donors age 16 to donate blood. Donors should bring a photo ID that includes their birth date.

To help ensure donor safety, everyone entering a Versiti facility must wear a mask and have their temperature taken. All Versiti donation locations practice social distancing and closely adhere to FDA and CDC cleaning and disinfecting protocols.

To schedule an appointment to donate blood or find a blood drive in your community, call 1-317-916-5150 or visit Versiti online at versiti.org/Indiana.

