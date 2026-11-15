Bloom Energy Aktie

Bloom Energy ab 0 Euro bei Finanzen invest ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A2JQTG / ISIN: US0937121079

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15.11.2026 11:53:02

Bloom Energy Is Down 43% From Its High. Should You Buy the Dip?

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) had a knockout third quarter, with growth on all sides of its business. Third-quarter revenue came in at $1.24 billion, up 138% year over year, and full-year 2026 guidance was raised again, this time to a range of $4.4 billion to $4.6 billion. Bloom announced another major deal, this one with information technology services company NTT DATA, to deploy 900 megawatts of fuel cell power to its data centers across the world. If that project materializes, it will be Bloom's largest international deployment yet.

Image source: Bloom Energy.

And yet, like other stocks linked to the artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure build-out, Bloom has seen better days in the market. The stock is down roughly 43% from its 52-week high of about $350, currently trading for about $200.

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Bloom Energy 173,80 -4,61% Bloom Energy

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