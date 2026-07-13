Time Aktie
WKN DE: A11312 / ISIN: US8872281048
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13.07.2026 11:42:00
Bloom Energy Is Expanding This Key AI Power Partnership to $25 Billion. Time to Buy the Fuel Cell Stock?
Take a second and imagine the nearly 3,000 data centers currently under construction or planned in the U.S. all being finished at about, or nearly about, the same time. What a great day for artificial intelligence (AI) companies that will be, right? Yes, but only if they can solve a pesky bottleneck that threatens to derail their plans: power supply.Let me rephrase the problem like this (and then we'll get to the stock under consideration): A hyperscale data center can take about two to three years to finish, yet it can take anywhere from four to five years or more to connect that center to the electric grid.Those aren't numbers I pulled out of my head. They come from a recent article published in Energy Reports, which also adds this as a solution: "To address this challenge, scalable transmission switchyards and on-site power generation solutions are critical."Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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