Bloom Energy Aktie
WKN DE: A2JQTG / ISIN: US0937121079
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01.08.2026 14:15:00
Bloom Energy Is Soaring: Is There a Better Way To Play The AI Power Boom?
Bloom Energy (NYSE: BE) has been on a rollercoaster ride over the past year. The stock is up nearly 450% over the span, but it is also in the middle of a deep 45% drawdown. This is actually the second drawdown of that magnitude over the last 52 weeks. Even with Bloom Energy's artificial intelligence opportunity, you'd still need a cast-iron stomach to own the stock. Most investors would likely be better off with a reliable income investment like Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE: BEP). Here's why.Bloom Energy makes hydrogen fuel cells. It has been a publicly traded company since mid-2018. It is only now starting to gain momentum as a business, given hydrogen fuel cells' ability to quickly provide off-grid power to artificial intelligence data centers. The story is actually quite attractive, but Wall Street is clearly aware of the potential. Given the drawdown, it seems like investors priced in too much good news too quickly. That's a pretty common occurrence when investor enthusiasm for a hot new technology takes off. And there are really two new technologies at play, with artificial intelligence at the core and Bloom Energy's hydrogen fuel cells adding a little extra flair. Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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