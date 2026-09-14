Bloom Energy Is Up Big This Year. Is It Too Late to Buy?

Bloom Energy (NYSE: BE) has been on a tear in 2026 -- and for good reason, too. Imagine, for a second, an extraordinarily intelligent machine, one that can process mountains and oceans of information within seconds, resolve age-old math problems, and write computer code faster than you can spell your first and last names.

Now imagine that powerful machine sitting there, in a dark warehouse of servers, doing absolutely nothing, because there's no power to serve it. If you can imagine that, then you can understand, at least figuratively, the massive opportunity that still remains before Bloom.

If 2026 has shown only the first phase of artificial intelligence (AI), then successive phases will need far more power than even today's data centers consume. Bloom's fuel-cell systems could become even more highly sought as the preferred power source for these data-crunching, power-thirsty machines.

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