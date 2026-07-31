Bloom Energy Aktie
WKN DE: A2JQTG / ISIN: US0937121079
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31.07.2026 22:56:01
Bloom Energy or Plug Power: Which Hot Fuel Cell Stock Is a Better Buy in 2026?
Deciding between Bloom Energy Corp (NYSE:BE) and Plug Power Inc (NASDAQ:PLUG) requires weighing rapid growth against deep operational losses. Both companies lead the hydrogen transition, but their paths to profitability look very different.Bloom Energy specializes in on-site power generation using solid oxide fuel cells, primarily serving data centers and industrial hubs. Plug Power aims to build a complete hydrogen ecosystem, including production, storage, and fuel cells for material handling. Investors compare them because both are key players in the global shift toward decarbonized industrial power.Bloom Energy designs and manufactures solid oxide fuel cell systems for onsite electricity generation among industrial stocks. Key partners include American Electric Power Co (NASDAQ:AEP), which signed a strategic agreement for fuel cells for artificial intelligence applications, and Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP (NYSE:BIP). The company also maintains distribution partnerships with SK Ecoplant and SK Eternix in South Korea to expand its international footprint.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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Nachrichten zu Bloom Energy
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27.07.26
|PayPal, Coca-Cola, Boeing, Visa, Meta, Apple, Robinhood, KLA - Charttechnik mit Harald Weygand (NewsTool)
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27.07.26
|PayPal, Coca-Cola, Boeing, Visa, Meta, Apple, Robinhood, KLA - Charttechnik mit Harald Weygand (NewsTool)
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13.07.26
|Nach Short-Attacke: Bloom Energy-Aktie fällt - das sollten Anleger beachten (finanzen.at)
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13.07.26
|Erste Schätzungen: Bloom Energy informiert über die jüngsten Quartalsergebnisse (finanzen.net)
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01.07.26
|Bloom Energy-Aktie legt kräftig zu und gibt direkt wieder nach: Erweiterte 25-Milliarden-Kooperation mit Brookfield im Fokus (finanzen.at)
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29.04.26
|Bloom Energy-Aktie im Fokus: Optimistischer Ausblick sorgt für Kurssprung um 27 Prozent (finanzen.at)
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27.04.26