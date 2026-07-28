Bloom Energy Aktie
WKN DE: A2JQTG / ISIN: US0937121079
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28.07.2026 05:52:00
Bloom Energy Reports Earnings Tuesday and Is Still Up More Than 100% This Year.
For Bloom Energy (NYSE: BE) stock to stabilize, Tuesday's report arguably needs to show revenue tracking toward the full-year guidance of $3.4 billion to $3.8 billion that management raised in April, with margins holding near its targets.Bloom builds fuel cell systems that generate electricity on-site, which lets data centers plug in power without waiting years for a grid connection. On Friday, the stock fell alongside its whole sector as investors backed away from the crowded artificial intelligence (AI) power trade. Even after the drop, shares remain up more than 100% in 2026. They also sit about 47% below their 52-week high of $351.28 after a hard month.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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