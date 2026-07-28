Mehr als Raketen: Fokus auf Unternehmen der Space Economy. Hier mehr erfahren! -W-

Bloom Energy Aktie

Bloom Energy für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A2JQTG / ISIN: US0937121079

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
28.07.2026 05:52:00

Bloom Energy Reports Earnings Tuesday and Is Still Up More Than 100% This Year.

For Bloom Energy (NYSE: BE) stock to stabilize, Tuesday's report arguably needs to show revenue tracking toward the full-year guidance of $3.4 billion to $3.8 billion that management raised in April, with margins holding near its targets.Bloom builds fuel cell systems that generate electricity on-site, which lets data centers plug in power without waiting years for a grid connection. On Friday, the stock fell alongside its whole sector as investors backed away from the crowded artificial intelligence (AI) power trade. Even after the drop, shares remain up more than 100% in 2026. They also sit about 47% below their 52-week high of $351.28 after a hard month.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Bloom Energy

mehr Nachrichten