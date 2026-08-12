Bloom Energy Aktie

Bloom Energy für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A2JQTG / ISIN: US0937121079

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12.08.2026 20:05:00

Bloom Energy Says It's Now "The Standard for AI Onsite Power." Here's What That Means for the Stock.

Investors should take any publicly traded company's self-congratulating comments with a grain of salt. Such cheerleading is usually just an attempt to cast a more bullish light on its stock.Just because a statement has a self-serving agenda, however, doesn't mean it's inaccurate.It's an issue that current or prospective Bloom Energy (NYSE: BE) shareholders are wrestling with right now. Within its recent Q2 report, CEO KR Sridhar said, "Today, all the major U.S. hyperscalers and over a dozen U.S. neoclouds, AI labs, and colocation data center operators have validated and approved our power solutions for their AI factories." His conclusion? "Bloom is now a standard for AI onsite power." Maybe it is. Revenue grew 165.5% year over year to $1.06 billion during the three months in question, after all.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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