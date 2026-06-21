Bloom Energy Aktie
WKN DE: A2JQTG / ISIN: US0937121079
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21.06.2026 21:46:00
Bloom Energy Soared After a New AI Power Report. Is the Fuel Cell Stock a Buy?
Shares of Bloom Energy (NYSE: BE) jumped about 15% on Thursday to a record high near $330, up from about $285 the day before. One catalyst was a mid-year update to the company's data center power report, which laid out how much electricity artificial intelligence (AI) will demand this decade and how little of it the grid is ready to deliver. Paired with a string of large supply agreements, that report has turned the fuel cell maker into one of the market's favorite ways to bet on AI's power problem.So, is the stock's move a bullish sign for investors looking to finally get in on this growth story, or has the enthusiasm run ahead of the business?Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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Nachrichten zu Bloom Energy
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29.04.26
|Bloom Energy-Aktie im Fokus: Optimistischer Ausblick sorgt für Kurssprung um 27 Prozent (finanzen.at)
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27.04.26
|Ausblick: Bloom Energy präsentiert das Zahlenwerk zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
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06.02.26
|Siemens Energy-Aktie springt an: Bloom-Energy befeuert Erholung (dpa-AFX)
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04.02.26
|Ausblick: Bloom Energy legt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
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22.01.26
|Erste Schätzungen: Bloom Energy stellt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor (finanzen.net)