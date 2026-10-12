Bloom Energy Aktie
WKN DE: A2JQTG / ISIN: US0937121079
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12.10.2026 11:34:02
Bloom Energy Stock Has Fallen 20% or More 5 Times Since September 2025. It Recovered From 4 Within Weeks.
Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) stock usually hasn't stayed down long. Since September 2025, the fuel cell maker's shares have fallen 20% or more from a closing high five times. In four of the slides, the stock closed at a new high within around a month of its low.
The fifth is different. Bloom ended June 22 at a record $345.85, then fell 53% to $163.75 by July 29. Shares have risen about 71% since the low, to roughly $280 as I write. But they're still about 19% under the record, over 10 weeks after the bottom.
The timing is strange, because Bloom, which sells power systems to artificial intelligence (AI) data centers, posted the largest quarter in its history. I don't think the business explains why this slide has lasted. The peak price and a short seller's reports probably do.
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Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Bloom Energy
|247,00
|-0,80%
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