Bloom Energy Aktie

Bloom Energy für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A2JQTG / ISIN: US0937121079

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16.08.2026 16:05:00

Bloom Energy Stock Has Surged 150% in 2026. Is It Still a Buy?

Bloom Energy (NYSE: BE) is staging a comeback.After a brutal July, during which a short-seller report combined with artificial intelligence (AI)-related market volatility to sink Bloom shares over 30%, the fuel-cell provider has climbed out of the gutter to rebound sharply in August. Shares had dropped to about $163 in late July; as of this writing, Bloom shares are trading at about $244 a pop, returning its year-to-date gain to triple digits.The good news: I think the best days are still ahead for Bloom investors. Here's why the energy stock is a buy.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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