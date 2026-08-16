Bloom Energy Aktie
WKN DE: A2JQTG / ISIN: US0937121079
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16.08.2026 16:05:00
Bloom Energy Stock Has Surged 150% in 2026. Is It Still a Buy?
Bloom Energy (NYSE: BE) is staging a comeback.After a brutal July, during which a short-seller report combined with artificial intelligence (AI)-related market volatility to sink Bloom shares over 30%, the fuel-cell provider has climbed out of the gutter to rebound sharply in August. Shares had dropped to about $163 in late July; as of this writing, Bloom shares are trading at about $244 a pop, returning its year-to-date gain to triple digits.The good news: I think the best days are still ahead for Bloom investors. Here's why the energy stock is a buy.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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Nachrichten zu Bloom Energy
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27.07.26
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13.07.26
|Nach Short-Attacke: Bloom Energy-Aktie fällt - das sollten Anleger beachten (finanzen.at)
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13.07.26
|Erste Schätzungen: Bloom Energy informiert über die jüngsten Quartalsergebnisse (finanzen.net)
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01.07.26
|Bloom Energy-Aktie legt kräftig zu und gibt direkt wieder nach: Erweiterte 25-Milliarden-Kooperation mit Brookfield im Fokus (finanzen.at)
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29.04.26
|Bloom Energy-Aktie im Fokus: Optimistischer Ausblick sorgt für Kurssprung um 27 Prozent (finanzen.at)
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27.04.26
|Ausblick: Bloom Energy präsentiert das Zahlenwerk zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)