Time Aktie
WKN DE: A11312 / ISIN: US8872281048
|
23.05.2026 17:00:00
Bloom Energy Stock Is Up Big in 2026. Is There Still Time to Get In?
Bloom Energy (NYSE: BE) is a clean energy company that makes solid-oxide fuel cell systems. In a nutshell, these servers convert fuel, like natural gas, into electricity through a chemical reaction, producing no smog or smoke and far less carbon dioxide than fossil fuels.Bloom's valuation has exploded over the year -- gaining over 1,200% since this time last May -- largely due to demand from new data centers for clean, reliable power. To put it into numbers: Its first-quarter revenue grew 130% since last year, bolstered by 208% product revenue growth, and it now expects to bring in $3.4 billion to $3.8 billion for 2026 -- a record for the company if it can pull it off. As one might expect, the rally has pushed this growth stock into a red-hot valuation. At today's price of roughly $240, Bloom Energy trades at a $72 billion market capitalization, with a forward price-to-earnings ratio in the triple digits and a price-to-book ratio of about 80. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!