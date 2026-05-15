Bloom Energy Aktie
WKN DE: A2JQTG / ISIN: US0937121079
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15.05.2026 17:30:10
Bloom Energy Stock Reached an All-Time High This Week. Is It Still a Buy?
The meteoric rise of Bloom Energy (NYSE: BE) stock continued this week, even with a sharp pullback on Friday. Bloom shares have soared 1,300% over the last year as investors have realized its solid-oxide fuel cell systems are a perfect solution for data center power needs. The stock has jumped another 7% this week as of midday Friday, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. Shares hit an all-time high during this week's move, and investors might be wondering whether there is still room for the stock to march higher. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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Nachrichten zu Bloom Energy
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29.04.26
|Bloom Energy-Aktie im Fokus: Optimistischer Ausblick sorgt für Kurssprung um 27 Prozent (finanzen.at)
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27.04.26
|Ausblick: Bloom Energy präsentiert das Zahlenwerk zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
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06.02.26
|Siemens Energy-Aktie springt an: Bloom-Energy befeuert Erholung (dpa-AFX)
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04.02.26
|Ausblick: Bloom Energy legt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
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22.01.26