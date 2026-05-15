Bloom Energy Aktie

Bloom Energy für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A2JQTG / ISIN: US0937121079

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15.05.2026 17:30:10

Bloom Energy Stock Reached an All-Time High This Week. Is It Still a Buy?

The meteoric rise of Bloom Energy (NYSE: BE) stock continued this week, even with a sharp pullback on Friday. Bloom shares have soared 1,300% over the last year as investors have realized its solid-oxide fuel cell systems are a perfect solution for data center power needs. The stock has jumped another 7% this week as of midday Friday, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. Shares hit an all-time high during this week's move, and investors might be wondering whether there is still room for the stock to march higher. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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