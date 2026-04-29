Bloom Energy Aktie

Bloom Energy für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A2JQTG / ISIN: US0937121079

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29.04.2026 16:41:26

Bloom Energy Stock Rises 24% On Strong Q1 Profit And Revenue Growth

(RTTNews) - Bloom Energy Corporation (BE) shares surged 23.79 percent to $280.19, gaining $53.82 on Wednesday, driven by strong first-quarter earnings and upbeat full-year guidance.

The stock is currently trading at $280.19, compared to its previous close of $226.37 on the New York Stock Exchange. It opened at $276.55 and has traded in a range of $267.46 to $290.47, with volume reaching 8,986,639 shares.

The company reported first-quarter net income of $70.65 million, or $0.23 per share, compared to a net loss of $23.81 million, or $0.10 per share, last year. Adjusted earnings came in at $0.44 per share, up from $0.03 a year ago. Revenue surged 130.4 percent to $751.1 million, driven by a 208.4 percent jump in product revenue. Bloom Energy also raised its full-year 2026 outlook, now expecting revenue of $3.4 billion to $3.8 billion and adjusted earnings of $1.85 to $2.25 per share.

The stock has traded between $16.05 and $290.47 over the past 52 weeks.

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