Bloom Energy Aktie
WKN DE: A2JQTG / ISIN: US0937121079
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30.09.2026 04:51:01
Bloom Energy Stock Rose 16-Fold in 5 Years. All of the Gain Came in the Last 2.
For three years, a $10,000 stake in Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) looked like a bad bet. Bought at the stock's Sept. 29, 2021, closing price of $18.55, those shares were worth just around $5,800 by late September 2024.
Now they're worth about $160,000. The fuel cell maker's stock sits near $298 as I write, so the stake has risen about 16-fold. And all of it came from the share price, because Bloom doesn't pay a dividend.
All of that gain showed up in the last two years, after artificial intelligence (AI) data centers began buying Bloom's on-site power systems in volume. Before that, Bloom's growth was slowing and the business lost money every year.
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