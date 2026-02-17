Bloom Energy Aktie
WKN DE: A2JQTG / ISIN: US0937121079
|
17.02.2026 03:23:00
Bloom Energy Stock Surged 285% in 2025 and Is Climbing Even Higher
A stock increasing nearly 300% in a single year is remarkable. Bloom Energy's (NYSE: BE) stock has exploded and the company's market cap is approaching $40 billion. All told, Bloom has risen 465% since last Valentine's Day. What's caused this spectacular rise and can it continue? Bloom Energy specializes in solid oxide fuel cell technology for on-site power generation. It's well documented that energy demands are experiencing unprecedented growth. The U.S. power grid, in its current state of aging, isn't going to be able to keep pace.The power grid in the U.S. is already struggling, and according to the U.S. Department of Energy, it could see a deficit of more than 100 gigawatts (GW) in the next five years. This shortage is where Bloom Energy has a serious competitive advantage. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
