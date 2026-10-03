Bloom Energy Aktie

Bloom Energy für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A2JQTG / ISIN: US0937121079

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
03.10.2026 04:15:00

Bloom Energy Trades at a 380x P/E Ratio. Here's What Has to Go Right to Justify That.

For years, Bloom Energy (NYSE: BE) lost money as it worked to perfect its hydrogen fuel cells. Even as the technology improved, it still wasn't clear that there was a huge market opportunity. Artificial intelligence (AI) has dramatically changed the story. The only problem is that Wall Street is pricing in a lot of good news, with Bloom Energy's price-to-earnings ratio sitting at a shockingly high 380x. Can the business live up to investor expectations?

Bloom Energy's original focus was on developing a technology that would provide clean energy. The main byproducts of using hydrogen to produce electricity are heat and water. This is good, but not necessarily enough to make Bloom Energy a winner. However, the fact that the company's fuel cells can provide clean, remote, off-grid power has suddenly become very important. Artificial intelligence is a power-hungry technology, and the electric grid is struggling to keep pace with demand. Bloom Energy's hydrogen fuel cells enable AI data centers to come online more quickly.

Image source: Getty Images.

Continue reading

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Bloom Energy

mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Bloom Energy

mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Bloom Energy 257,50 4,67% Bloom Energy

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

14:28 September 2026: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen im abgelaufenen Monat
14:04 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. im September 2026: Monatsbilanz der Kryptowährungen
13:15 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen
11:14 KW 40: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
02.10.26 KW 40: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der ATX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

US-Arbeitsmarktdaten bremsen Zinssorgen: Wall Street schließt in Grün -- ATX beendet Handel nach Richtungssuche fester -- DAX geht mit kräftigem Plus ins Wochenende -- Asiens Börsen letztlich im Minus
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigte sich wankelmütig, während sich der deutsche Leitindex mit Gewinnen präsentierte. Auch die US-Börsen steuerten auf einen versöhnlichen Wochenschluss hin. An den Börsen in Asien ging es am Freitag nach unten.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen