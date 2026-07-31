Bloom Energy Aktie
WKN DE: A2JQTG / ISIN: US0937121079
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31.07.2026 21:58:01
Bloom Energy vs. Coeur Mining: Which Industrials Stock Is a Better Buy in 2026?
Investors looking toward 2026 are weighing the high-growth potential of renewable energy infrastructure against the tangible assets of precious metals. Bloom Energy Corp (NYSE:BE) and Coeur Mining Inc (NYSE:CDE) represent these two different paths.Bloom Energy focuses on providing on-site power solutions for energy-intensive industries, while Coeur Mining produces gold and silver across North America. This comparison evaluates which company's expansion strategy and financial health make it a more compelling choice for retail investors today.Bloom Energy manufactures solid oxide fuel cells that provide on-site power for critical infrastructure as a prominent name among industrial stocks. The company recently announced a major $1.7 billion fuel cell agreement for Nebius AI (NASDAQ:NBIS) and maintains strategic partnerships with Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL) and SK Ecoplant. Customer concentration with partners like SK Ecoplant adds a layer of risk to the business since a large portion of revenue depends on a single relationship.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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Nachrichten zu Bloom Energy
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27.07.26
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27.07.26
|PayPal, Coca-Cola, Boeing, Visa, Meta, Apple, Robinhood, KLA - Charttechnik mit Harald Weygand (NewsTool)
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13.07.26
|Nach Short-Attacke: Bloom Energy-Aktie fällt - das sollten Anleger beachten (finanzen.at)
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13.07.26
|Erste Schätzungen: Bloom Energy informiert über die jüngsten Quartalsergebnisse (finanzen.net)
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01.07.26
|Bloom Energy-Aktie legt kräftig zu und gibt direkt wieder nach: Erweiterte 25-Milliarden-Kooperation mit Brookfield im Fokus (finanzen.at)
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29.04.26
|Bloom Energy-Aktie im Fokus: Optimistischer Ausblick sorgt für Kurssprung um 27 Prozent (finanzen.at)
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27.04.26
|Ausblick: Bloom Energy präsentiert das Zahlenwerk zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
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06.02.26