Bloom Energy Aktie

Bloom Energy für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A2JQTG / ISIN: US0937121079

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31.07.2026 21:58:01

Bloom Energy vs. Coeur Mining: Which Industrials Stock Is a Better Buy in 2026?

Investors looking toward 2026 are weighing the high-growth potential of renewable energy infrastructure against the tangible assets of precious metals. Bloom Energy Corp (NYSE:BE) and Coeur Mining Inc (NYSE:CDE) represent these two different paths.Bloom Energy focuses on providing on-site power solutions for energy-intensive industries, while Coeur Mining produces gold and silver across North America. This comparison evaluates which company's expansion strategy and financial health make it a more compelling choice for retail investors today.Bloom Energy manufactures solid oxide fuel cells that provide on-site power for critical infrastructure as a prominent name among industrial stocks. The company recently announced a major $1.7 billion fuel cell agreement for Nebius AI (NASDAQ:NBIS) and maintains strategic partnerships with Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL) and SK Ecoplant. Customer concentration with partners like SK Ecoplant adds a layer of risk to the business since a large portion of revenue depends on a single relationship.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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