Constellation Energy Aktie
WKN DE: A3DCXB / ISIN: US21037T1097
|
19.07.2026 04:57:41
Bloom Energy vs. Constellation Energy: Which Industrials Stock Is a Better Buy in 2026?
The search for reliable power in an AI-driven world has pushed Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) and Constellation Energy (NASDAQ:CEG) into the spotlight, but which stock better serves your portfolio in 2026?Bloom Energy provides on-site power through fuel cells, while Constellation Energy operates a massive fleet of nuclear plants. Both companies target the growing energy demands of data centers, yet they offer vastly different financial profiles. One is a high-growth disruptor still reaching for consistent profitability, while the other is a massive, established utility with steady cash flow.Bloom Energy manufactures and installs the Bloom Energy Server, a solid oxide fuel cell platform that generates electricity on-site without combustion. The company primarily serves large-load customers in the data center and AI infrastructure sectors, including a landmark 1 GW supply agreement with American Electric Power. Customer concentration like this adds a layer of risk to the business, as it depends heavily on a few large-scale contracts.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Constellation Energy Corp Registered Shs When Issued
|
30.06.26
|Pluszeichen in New York: NASDAQ 100 letztendlich mit positivem Vorzeichen (finanzen.at)
|
30.06.26
|Freundlicher Handel in New York: Das macht der NASDAQ 100 am Dienstagnachmittag (finanzen.at)
|
16.06.26