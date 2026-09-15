Bloom Energy Aktie

Bloom Energy für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A2JQTG / ISIN: US0937121079

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15.09.2026 16:14:38

Bloom Energy vs. Diamondback Energy: Which Industrials Stock Is a Better Buy in 2026?

Choosing between a clean energy innovator and a traditional oil giant reflects a core tension in today's market. Investors must decide if Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) or Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) is the better buy.

Bloom Energy manufactures solid oxide fuel cells that provide reliable onsite power, targeting the surging demand from artificial intelligence infrastructure. Diamondback Energy focuses on extracting oil and gas from the Permian Basin, prioritizing operational efficiency and shareholder returns. While both operate in the energy space, their business models, risk profiles, and valuation metrics differ significantly for 2026 investors.

Bloom Energy serves as a prominent player among renewable energy stocks, focusing on solid oxide technology for onsite electricity and hydrogen production. The company targets large-load customers in the data center, semiconductor, and industrial sectors where power reliability is critical. Key partnerships include an agreement with American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) to provide up to one gigawatt of fuel cells and a financing framework worth nearly $5.0 billion with Brookfield (NYSE:BN).

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Bloom Energy 228,50 2,70% Bloom Energy

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