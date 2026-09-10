FuelCell Energy Aktie

FuelCell Energy für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 884382 / ISIN: US35952H1068

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11.09.2026 00:05:00

Bloom Energy vs. FuelCell Energy: Which Data Center Fuel Cell Maker Is the Better Buy Right Now?

Winning power contracts for new artificial intelligence data centers has become one of the most important races in modern history. As grids become strained under the weight of AI's immense electricity needs, companies such as Bloom Energy (NYSE: BE) and FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ: FCEL) are two prominent names helping hyperscalers meet those demands. Which stock is the better choice right now? The answer could come down to your risk profile and what you're willing to pay.

Hyperscalers can't afford to wait years and years for new grid connections, so they are turning to alternatives, and that's where Bloom has blossomed as a go-to favorite for the AI industry. Bloom can deploy on-site systems in about three months, and that speed has translated into massive sales.

Bloom's second-quarter 2026 revenue reached $1.065 billion, a 166% jump from last year. Gross margin exceeded 34%, and the company's product revenue climbed 215% as orders continued to come in. Bloom's backlog is now approaching $20 billion. Deals and partnerships with AI darlings Oracle, Brookfield Asset Management, and Nebius Group led management to raise its full-year revenue guidance once again to $3.4 billion to $3.8 billion.

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Bloom Energy 223,00 -3,88% Bloom Energy

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