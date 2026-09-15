GE Vernova Aktie
WKN DE: A404PC / ISIN: US36828A1016
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15.09.2026 16:23:15
Bloom Energy vs. GE Vernova: Which Stock Is a Better Buy in 2026?
Deciding between Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) and GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV) requires weighing specialized fuel cell innovation against massive industrial scale. Both companies are vital to the future of the global power grid.
Bloom Energy focuses on distributed generation using its proprietary fuel cell technology, catering to power-hungry data centers and industrial sites. GE Vernova is a diversified giant providing the hardware and software for a quarter of global electricity generation. Investors often compare them as they represent different risk-reward profiles within the rapidly evolving energy infrastructure market.
Bloom Energy designs and manufactures distributed energy systems, including its Energy Server for electricity and its Electrolyzer for hydrogen. The company is a key player among industrial stocks serving data centers, healthcare facilities, and utilities. In its latest annual report, filed in early 2026, the company noted it had nearly 1.4 gigawatts of systems deployed across more than 1,000 locations. Key partners include American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP), which has a supply agreement for up to 1 gigawatt, and Brookfield (NYSE:BN), which established a $5.0 billion financing framework.
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Nachrichten zu GE Vernova
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21.07.26
|Ausblick: GE Vernova präsentiert Bilanzzahlen zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
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07.07.26
|Erste Schätzungen: GE Vernova stellt Quartalsergebnis zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel vor (finanzen.net)
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26.06.26
|Ukrainische Energiebranche sorgt vor nächstem Winter vor (dpa-AFX)
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22.04.26
|GE Vernova-Aktie mit Kursrally: Prognose angehoben (dpa-AFX)
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22.04.26
|ROUNDUP: Energietechnikkonzern GE Vernova wird optimistischer - Aktie stark (dpa-AFX)
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21.04.26
|Ausblick: GE Vernova vermeldet Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal (finanzen.net)
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08.04.26
|Erste Schätzungen: GE Vernova stellt Quartalsergebnis zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel vor (finanzen.net)
Analysen zu GE Vernova
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|GE Vernova
|760,80
|0,56%
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