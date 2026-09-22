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22.09.2026 23:18:01
Bloom Energy vs. NextEra Energy: Which Renewable Energy Stock Is a Better Buy in 2026?
Energy demand is surging as data centers and artificial intelligence technologies strain the existing power grid. Deciding between Bloom Energy Corp (NYSE:BE) and NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) requires weighing high-growth innovation against stable, utility-backed profitability.
Bloom Energy provides on-site solid oxide fuel cells, offering a decentralized alternative to traditional power grids for energy-intensive industries. NextEra Energy operates Florida's largest regulated utility and is also a global leader in wind and solar power generation. These companies represent two different ways to invest in the future of the American power infrastructure.
Bloom Energy manufactures solid oxide fuel cell systems that provide on-site electricity and hydrogen for high-demand environments. The company focuses on sectors like data centers and semiconductor manufacturing that require reliable power outside the traditional grid. Key partners include American Electric Power Co (NASDAQ:AEP) and Brookfield Corp (NYSE:BN), though such customer concentration adds a layer of risk to the business.
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Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Bloom Energy
|241,50
|-0,21%
|NextEra Energy Inc
|68,65
|-1,19%
|Renewable Corp
|0,00
|-99,00%
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